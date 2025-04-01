Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Buy a cozy log house in D. radkovo ❤️ Cozy log house in Radkovo is suitable for both seasona…
$23,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$8,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes