Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krapivienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
A 1 room apartment with a land plot is sold at the address: Zagorodnaya village, Molodezhnay…
$7,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes