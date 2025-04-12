Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kohanauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 16 m² in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 16 m²
Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 16 m²
For sale a plot of 48 hectares for the construction of a shop, a petrol station, tire assemb…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes