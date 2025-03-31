Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 66 m² in Knyaginin, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Knyaginin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
A commercial is sold ❤️ The building of the store in the center of the agricultural town K…
$4,900
