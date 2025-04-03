Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kniahininski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale is a cozy one-storey log house in the picturesque village of Vytreski, located in t…
$7,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a cozy one-storey log house in the picturesque village of Vytreski, located in t…
$7,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes