Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Klinocki sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 19 m² in Turec, Belarus
Commercial property 19 m²
Turec, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative premises for sale with a separate entrance and vestibule. Windows and doors a…
$10,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go