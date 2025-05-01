Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Klejnikauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
$12,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Klejniki, Belarus
Apartment
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Sale of part of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 183454P…
$50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go