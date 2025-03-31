Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
If you are looking for a quiet and picturesque, secluded place to live or relax, then this h…
$4,800
4 bedroom house in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Paris just 6 km away: House in Noviki - Your Idyllic Refuge_______________In the depths of t…
$67,000
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale residential wooden house in 2 kilometers from Kozlov region. Good driveways, near t…
$8,900
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Paris just 6 km away: House in Noviki - Your Idyllic Refuge In the depths of the picturesque…
$67,000
Properties features in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

