Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
3
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Paris just 6 km away: House in Noviki - Your Idyllic Refuge_______________In the depths of t…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
If you are looking for a quiet and picturesque, secluded place to live or relax, then this h…
$4,800
Leave a request
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
"Paris is only 6 km: the house in the Noviki – your idyllic refuge"   in the depths of th…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale residential wooden house in 2 kilometers from Kozlov region. Good driveways, near t…
$8,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes