  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kasaleuski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House of D. Popkovichi, Lugovaya St., D.9 (Novogrudok district). Total area of 64.2 sq.m., r…
$26,500
Properties features in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
