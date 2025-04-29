Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kasaleuski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House of D. Popkovichi, Lugovaya St., D.9 (Novogrudok district). Total area of 64.2 sq.m., r…
$26,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go