Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kapylski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Conscientiously built cozy house in the developed agro-town Skabin ❤️ Quick way from the cap…
$39,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes