  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kapylski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
House for sale in the Kopyl district, Minsk region, Voshkaty. The house is ready to live is …
$13,000
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Conscientiously built cozy house in the developed agro-town Skabin ❤️ Quick way from the cap…
$39,000
Properties features in Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
