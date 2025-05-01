Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kapyl District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kapyl District, Belarus

Grozauski selski Savet
4
Babaunanski selski Savet
3
Kapyĺ
3
Kapylski selski Savet
3
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Conscientiously built cozy house in the developed agro-town Skabin ❤️ Quick way from the cap…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$4,500
Leave a request
House in Bucacinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bucacinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
$6,000
Leave a request
House in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A two -story cottage is sold with a total area of ​​162.5 sq.m, consisting of two floors + b…
$63,000
Leave a request
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 104 m²
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Grozava, Belarus
House
Grozava, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house is sold in the agricultural town of Grozovo, Kopyl region. The house has stove heati…
$3,800
Leave a request
House in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 65 m²
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Vanelevicy, Belarus
House
Vanelevicy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
$12,500
Leave a request
House in Kamsamolskaa, Belarus
House
Kamsamolskaa, Belarus
Area 84 m²
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house is sold in the village of Starosellyel, the Kopyl region. The year of construction …
$16,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Kapyl District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go