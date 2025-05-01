Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kapyl District, Belarus

Grozauski selski Savet
4
Babaunanski selski Savet
3
Kapyĺ
3
Kapylski selski Savet
3
18 properties total found
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Conscientiously built cozy house in the developed agro-town Skabin ❤️ Quick way from the cap…
$35,000
House in Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapylski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
$13,000
House in Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$4,500
House in Gulevicy, Belarus
House
Gulevicy, Belarus
Area 118 m²
For sale a cozy house in the village of Gulevichi Kopylsky district. It was built in 1993. T…
$7,000
House in Bucacinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bucacinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
$6,000
House in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A two -story cottage is sold with a total area of ​​162.5 sq.m, consisting of two floors + b…
$63,000
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 104 m²
$15,000
1 bedroom house in Pasocnae, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Pasocnae, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in ag. Sand one-story-derived dummage, overwhelmed with a cigarette case. T…
$9,500
House in Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Buy a house near the forest! ❤️ One-storey cozy house among picturesque nature Address: Kopy…
$14,900
House in Grozava, Belarus
House
Grozava, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house is sold in the agricultural town of Grozovo, Kopyl region. The house has stove heati…
$3,800
House in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$35,000
House in Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$134,000
House in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 65 m²
$12,000
House in Babouna, Belarus
House
Babouna, Belarus
Area 163 m²
$31,500
House in Vanelevicy, Belarus
House
Vanelevicy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
$12,500
House in Kamsamolskaa, Belarus
House
Kamsamolskaa, Belarus
Area 84 m²
$33,000
House in Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Grozauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house is sold in the village of Starosellyel, the Kopyl region. The year of construction …
$16,500
House in Pasocnae, Belarus
House
Pasocnae, Belarus
Area 21 m²
$9,500
