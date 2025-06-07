Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Manufacture 1 351 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 351 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 351 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and administrative building in the area of Suvorov Street.The object consists of …
$378,000
Commercial property 300 m² in Karobcycy, Belarus
Commercial property 300 m²
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 300 m²
The premises are sold in the cottage village in   Gorobchitsy -100%readiness Economic buildi…
$145,000
Commercial property 598 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 598 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 598 m²
Number of floors 1
A vacation database is offered for sale 14 km from the city of Grodno. It is located on the …
$270,000
Hotel 747 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel 747 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 747 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique commercial building is sold in the village of Koshevniki. The total area of ​​the …
$200,000
