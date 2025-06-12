Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamunarauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Kamunar, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamunar, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious one-room apartment for sale is located in Kommunar p., Buda-Koshelevsky district, 8…
$13,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go