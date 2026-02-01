Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamienski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 852 m² in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 852 m²
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 852 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention the production building in G.P. Smoulders, the building has the w…
$54,900
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go