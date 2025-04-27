Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale warehouse in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km fro…
$600,000
Warehouse 225 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 225 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a unique building, ideal for a warehouse or car service, located just 3 km from …
$76,000
