Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
8
Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 249 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 249 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
An administrative and commercial building, a warehouse and a plot of land are for sale.  Loc…
$220,000
Leave a request
Office 23 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 23 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/6
A bright, renovated office is for sale. Convenient location, secure parking. We will help yo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Office 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse is sold in the village of Sukhoruki, st. Bazovskaya, 1B-1.   The warehouse…
$600,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go