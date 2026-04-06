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Terraced Apartments for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 BHK
3
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
✨ Green harbor. Mountain Creek QuarterIt's not just an apartment, it's a beautiful scene to …
$145,862
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Properties features in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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