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Cottages for sale in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

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Cottage in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 202 m²
On sale a cozy 2-storey cottage with its own territory and garage. On a plot of 9 acres ther…
$136,557
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Properties features in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
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Luxury
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