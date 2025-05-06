Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzufouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go