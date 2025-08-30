Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Jzufouski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 305 m² in Juzufova, Belarus
Commercial property 305 m²
Juzufova, Belarus
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, ag. Yuzufovo, Minsk district, Myadelskoye, for example, 16 km from MKABL area 305 …
$63,900
