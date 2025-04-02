Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Jskavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$7,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes