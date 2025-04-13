Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the village of Nevolozh of Lyuban district, 20 km from Soligorsk and 17 km…
$6,500
House in Zabalac, Belarus
House
Zabalac, Belarus
Area 78 m²
House with all communications on a plot of 23 acres ❤️If you are looking for a practical and…
$12,900
4 room apartment in Smolgava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smolgava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom apartment at an attractive price ❤️ An excellent four-room apartment with a though…
$22,000
Properties features in Uskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
