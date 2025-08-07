Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Jraciskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Jraciskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Jraciskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jraciskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Brick house with terrace, bath and well-groomed plot in the city. Location: Yuratishki villa…
$42,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jraciskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go