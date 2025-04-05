Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale strong brick house with stove heating in ag. Slides of the Old Dorozhsky district. …
$8,500
3 room apartment in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale with a good layout in ag. Slides of the Old Dorozhsky dis…
$12,900
Properties features in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

