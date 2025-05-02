Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Anuskavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
The house adjacent to the reserve is located in a quiet place where you can relax from the b…
$75,500
Leave a request
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Built-in kitchen with imported equipment. Electric stove. Glass windows. In the living room …
$76,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go