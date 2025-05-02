Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Anuskavicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Commercial property 1 294 m² in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 294 m²
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 294 m²
Floor 1/1
on sale (can be rented) in good condition. Suitable for doing business. *near the asphalt ro…
$35,000
Commercial property 503 m² in Kalacy, Belarus
Commercial property 503 m²
Kalacy, Belarus
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale, the building is specialized for education and upbringing (there is an opportunity t…
$35,000
Commercial property 120 000 m² in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 120 000 m²
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 000 m²
For sale is a plot of 12 hectares of pine forest with a lake of 3.9 hectares ( property ). B…
$544,330
