Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Izski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Izski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Lycavicy, Belarus
Cottage
Lycavicy, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Modern house near a picturesque lake - an investment in the future and comfortSpacious two-s…
$52,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Izski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes