Apartments for sale in Iwye District, Belarus

4 room apartment in Hieraniony, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hieraniony, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
4- Apartment for sale in ag. Genens, Ivievsky district. The apartment is located on the 1s…
$14,300
3 room apartment in Iwye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Iwye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
A three -room apartment is sold on the floor of a 5 -storey building in the center of Ivier …
$25,000
