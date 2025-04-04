Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Iwye District, Belarus

Iwye
3
6 properties total found
House in Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Hot offer! House for sale in Ivievsky p - no ( d. Krivichi ). The house is located almost on…
$6,000
4 room apartment in Hieraniony, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hieraniony, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-apartment in ag. Geranen, Ivievsky district. The apartment is located on the 1st …
$14,300
House in Bakstauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bakstauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale is a house for year-round living in a picturesque secluded place in a 15-minute wal…
$43,000
3 room apartment in Iwye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Iwye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the floor of a 5-storey building in the center of the ci…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Iwye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Iwye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious, bright apartment for sale on the street 50 years of October in the center of Ivye.…
$27,500
House in Iwye, Belarus
House
Iwye, Belarus
Area 92 m²
A private house in a unique picturesque place by the lake. Located in Ivye, a five-minute wa…
$37,000
