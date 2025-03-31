Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Indurski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room house in Indurski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Indurski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
$9,500
2 room house in Indurski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Indurski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
$129,000
