  2. Belarus
  3. Greski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Greski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
4
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Gresk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Gresk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Big kitchen. Apartment with cellar, shed and garage! ❤️Comfortable apartment with a plot of …
$18,000
House in Gresk, Belarus
House
Gresk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a house with land in ag. Gresk. Excellent layout: total area on the NSS 72.7 m2. Sp…
$12,000
1 room apartment in Gresk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Gresk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy apartment in a brick house ❤️We offer you a bright and functional 1-room apartment. Add…
$14,200
House in Gresk, Belarus
House
Gresk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House 12 km from Slutsk ❤️ Favorable offer: a house with a plot of 14 acres in the agricultu…
$5,700
House in Gresk, Belarus
House
Gresk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Brick house with furniture and plot of 25 acres ❤️Cozy house in a picturesque agro-town - yo…
$16,900
House in Letkauscyna, Belarus
House
Letkauscyna, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a strong house with electric heating in the agricultural town of Letkovshchyna. Cen…
$23,000
