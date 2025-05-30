Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrabauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Hrabauka, Belarus
House
Hrabauka, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale a cozy country house in a picturesque place, completely ready for living. Qualitati…
$11,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go