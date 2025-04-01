Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hozski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
A plot of land for construction of a residential building with a foundation in a picturesque…
$36,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Three land plots are sold to ST Lesnitsa, 3/2 in the Grodno district, the direction of the v…
$10,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes