  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hozski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 room apartment in Novaja Hoza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the village of New Gozha.The apartment is located on the 1…
$21,999
1 room apartment in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with amenities in D.Casimation. Apartment for sale in an apartment building in Kaz…
$25,000
