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Townhouses for sale in Homyel, Belarus

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1 property total found
Townhouse in Homyel, Belarus
Townhouse
Homyel, Belarus
Area 87 m²
We offer you an excellent option for comfortable living in the city!This townhouse has two s…
$122,586
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Properties features in Homyel, Belarus

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