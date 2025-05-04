Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Homyel, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Cottage
Homyel, Belarus
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-level comfortable cottage in a residential area with developed infrastructure. 10…
$118,000
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Cottage
Homyel, Belarus
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention a spacious one-storey residential house, made on an individual …
$165,000
Properties features in Homyel, Belarus

