Apartments for sale in Homyel District, Belarus

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ulukaue, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ulukaue, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment for sale at: ag. Ulukovie, Youth Street, 50. The h…
$55,000
1 room apartment in Pakalubicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pakalubicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments for sale in good residential condition on the fourth floor of the four-storey bri…
$8,500
2 room apartment in Krasnaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer the ideal option of a cozy two-room apartment in ag. Red, Gomel district on the str…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Karaneuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Karaneuka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
It is offered to buy a 2-room apartment in the village of Korenevka. 5 km. From Gomel. Clean…
$19,000
1 room apartment in Novaa Milca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novaa Milca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Quiet and cozy apartment on the outskirts of Gomel! Good sound insulation in the apartment. …
$19,900
3 room apartment in Careskavicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Careskavicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Your attention is presented to a bright, cozy, spacious three-room apartment 15 km from the …
$25,000
1 room apartment in Barozki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barozki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with a large room - 20.4 sq.m and kitchen -12 sq.m There is a loggia, with a conv…
$25,500
