Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Glivinski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
New facility. For sale 4-room apartment in the village of Novoselki (Glivinsky S/S). The apa…
$9,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go