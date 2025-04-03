Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Harodzkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Price down!!!For sale is an excellent house-estate in Volozhinsky district of Grodno directi…
$109,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes