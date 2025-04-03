Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Harodzki, Belarus
House
Harodzki, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale strong residential house, 1948 p. with a total area of 64.1 m2, residential 42.5 m2…
$6,900
House in Harodzki, Belarus
House
Harodzki, Belarus
Area 37 m²
A house for sale in ag. Towns, Volozhinsky district. A cozy village house is waiting for its…
$73,000
House in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
For sale a house 80 km from the Moscow Ring Road (Rakovsky direction) in a picturesque place…
$29,500
House in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale a residential house in the eco-settlement Miraculous Hills (Maloye Zaprudye, Sovets…
$4,600
House in Harodzki, Belarus
House
Harodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Great house for sale near the lake in ag. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to Mi…
$23,000
House in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Price down!!!For sale is an excellent house-estate in Volozhinsky district of Grodno directi…
$109,900
