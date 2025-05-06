Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Garanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in St Garani 17 km from MKADFrom the metro Stone Gorka to ST go only 1…
$37,990
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
It is sold at a great price!The plot of 4.5 acres (with the ability to stretch the boundarie…
$22,300
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale a house 30 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road, Grodno direction, Minsk region, Mi…
$16,000
