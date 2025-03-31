Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Haradziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Girmantovcy, Belarus
House
Girmantovcy, Belarus
Area 86 m²
! On sale a residential house located in Stankevichi. * Area: total - 86 sq.m., residential …
$4,900
House in Haradziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy home for the family. Brick modern house built in 2016. The total area of the house is …
$65,000
Properties features in Haradziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
