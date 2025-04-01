Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Bierazinskaje, Belarus
House
Bierazinskaje, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$34,000
House in Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
$5,900
House in Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
$2,800
House in Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
$11,500
1 room apartment in Bierazinskaje, Belarus
1 room apartment
Bierazinskaje, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/2
$15,500
Properties features in Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

