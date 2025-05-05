Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Gajnenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$59,900
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
For sale garden fully finished house for living and recreation in ST "Electron-89" (27 km fr…
$14,000
