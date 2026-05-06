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Cottages with garage for sale in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
For sale a good house of individual design and layout 25 km from Minsk, 10 minutes from Mosc…
$149,900
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Properties features in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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