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Cottages for sale in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Cottage in the village of Medukhovo, which is located in a picturesque place, only 25 kilome…
$149,900
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